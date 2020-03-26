AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 480,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Umpqua worth $26,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

