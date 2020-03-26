AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Markel worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Markel by 128.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Markel by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $858.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,155.84. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

