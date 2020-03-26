AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 453,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

ROK opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

