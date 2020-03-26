AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,701 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of CIT Group worth $35,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Insiders acquired 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.