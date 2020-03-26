AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,378 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of OGE Energy worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.