AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Armstrong World Industries worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 401,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

