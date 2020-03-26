AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Rollins worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

ROL opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

