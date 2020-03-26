AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of GrafTech International worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 240,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,661.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 631,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

