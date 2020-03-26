AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,095 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $33,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.47.

ILMN opened at $248.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.89 and its 200 day moving average is $301.01. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

