AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 146,021 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashland Global worth $25,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASH opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

