AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 233,503 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,503 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nucor worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

