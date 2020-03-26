AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 240,691 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 240,691 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of CNX Resources worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.