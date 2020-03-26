AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 66,208 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,208 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

