AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 87,825 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,825 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hilton Hotels worth $30,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,231,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

