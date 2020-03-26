AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 645,156 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $237,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

