AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $214.23 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average of $265.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

