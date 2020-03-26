AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,719 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of NuVasive worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

NUVA opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

