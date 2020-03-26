AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321,026 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 457,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

