AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,281 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of LogMeIn worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 7.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

