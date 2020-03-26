Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.10% of Aqua America worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aqua America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua America by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 1,575,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

