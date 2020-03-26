AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of AquaVenture worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter valued at $19,420,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth about $4,744,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in AquaVenture by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAAS traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.88. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

