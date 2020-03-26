Aragon Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $24.98 million and $2.09 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00011313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.02570365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitfinex, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.