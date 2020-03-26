Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.