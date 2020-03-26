Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) Declares Dividend of GBX 21

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ARBB stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 736 ($9.68). 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 975.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.17. The company has a market cap of $109.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

