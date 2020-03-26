Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

RKDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.