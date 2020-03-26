Arcblock Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $1.02 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.02554768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, DragonEX, BitMart, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

