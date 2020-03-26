Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and HCI Group (NASDAQ:HCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.68 $1.64 billion $2.82 10.12 HCI Group $242.47 million 1.27 $26.58 million $2.57 15.01

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Capital Group and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.59, suggesting a potential upside of 59.70%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.47% 10.92% 3.36% HCI Group 10.65% 11.05% 2.62%

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats HCI Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

