Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.16% of Arconic worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 11,031,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,343. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

