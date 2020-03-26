Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Tops $2.90 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC and OKEx. Ardor has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $2.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005699 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

