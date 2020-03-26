Arepacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $53,230.97 and approximately $52.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00070046 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,940,329 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

