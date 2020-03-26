Argentum (ARG) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

