argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after buying an additional 461,911 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,318,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.91. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.25. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.