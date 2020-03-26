Arion Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market capitalization of $18,002.58 and approximately $108.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,123,535 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.