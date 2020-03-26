Ark (ARK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $704,217.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $704,217.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, Livecoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034394 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,321,126 coins and its circulating supply is 119,720,229 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptomate, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

