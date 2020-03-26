Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €9.25 ($10.76) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.20% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.78 ($10.21).

Shares of AT1 opened at €4.16 ($4.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.07 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.58.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

