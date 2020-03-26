Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

