ArtByte (ABY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00596155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007981 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

