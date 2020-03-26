Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

APAM stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

