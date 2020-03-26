Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.29% of Arvinas worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 578.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 404,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.