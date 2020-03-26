ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 27th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 116,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, Director Anthony J. Artabane acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,286. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 625,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 134,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

