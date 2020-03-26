Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after buying an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,315,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.