Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.77% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

ABG traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 336,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

