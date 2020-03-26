Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $113.78. 2,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,069. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

