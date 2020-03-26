Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

