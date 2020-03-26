Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price dropped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ASCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ascential to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 569 ($7.48) to GBX 373 ($4.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 377.80 ($4.97).

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.20 ($3.36). 596,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 195.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.