Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,700 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of AHT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,088. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

