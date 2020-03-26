ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of ASML worth $142,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in ASML by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.45. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $182.77 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

