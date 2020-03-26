Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.48% of Aspen Technology worth $39,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

