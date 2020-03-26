Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,785 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

