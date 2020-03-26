Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,391 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

